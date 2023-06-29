Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Camden National has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Camden National has a dividend payout ratio of 52.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Camden National to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Camden National Stock Performance

CAC stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.27. 5,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,842. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. Camden National has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $470.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Camden National had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $44.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden National

In related news, Director David C. Flanagan acquired 3,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $99,667.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,783.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

