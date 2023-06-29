Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.41

Shares of Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and traded as high as $16.30. Canfor shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 432 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFPZF shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Canfor to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canfor from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.