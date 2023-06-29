Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4,655.46

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,655.46 ($59.19) and traded as low as GBX 4,505 ($57.28). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 4,510 ($57.34), with a volume of 91,085 shares changing hands.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,492.31 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,651.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,784.19.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 60 ($0.76) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s previous dividend of $46.00. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s payout ratio is presently -3,538.46%.

About Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

