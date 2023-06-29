Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Cap of $9.61 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $9.61 billion and approximately $239.75 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,854.90 or 0.06075501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00041622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030377 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013250 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,921,478,501 coins and its circulating supply is 34,945,735,643 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

