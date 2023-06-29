Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,297 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 262.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EXR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,900. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $216.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 101.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,338 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 176.1 million square feet of rentable space.

