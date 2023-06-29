Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,203 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO traded up $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $344.61. The stock had a trading volume of 81,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.19. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $351.06. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.80.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

