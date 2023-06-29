Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,228 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.58.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $474.76. The company had a trading volume of 64,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.86. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $474.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.