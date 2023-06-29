Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $98.91. The stock had a trading volume of 468,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.82. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

