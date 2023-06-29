Carderock Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 2.5% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,331,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $940.46. 66,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,121. The company’s 50 day moving average is $923.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $863.75. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $624.85 and a twelve month high of $964.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

