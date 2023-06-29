Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 300 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,497. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.80 and a 200-day moving average of $205.21. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $224.15. The firm has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.