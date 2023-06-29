Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 525 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises 1.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,317. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.05 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.78 and a 200-day moving average of $234.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.