Carderock Capital Management Inc. Takes $71,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after acquiring an additional 580,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,648,000 after acquiring an additional 71,240 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,492,000 after acquiring an additional 215,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clorox Stock Performance
CLX traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.19. 202,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.01 and a 200 day moving average of $154.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.
Clorox Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
