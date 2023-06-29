Carderock Capital Management Inc. Takes $71,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after acquiring an additional 580,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,648,000 after acquiring an additional 71,240 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,492,000 after acquiring an additional 215,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.19. 202,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.01 and a 200 day moving average of $154.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

