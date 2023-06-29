Carderock Capital Management Inc. Takes $98,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $55.79. 1,427,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,392,442. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

