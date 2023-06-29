Carderock Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 142,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 5,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.69.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

DLR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.85. 744,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.01. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $138.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.