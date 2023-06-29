Carderock Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,000. Pool comprises about 2.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Pool by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Pool by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pool by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
Pool Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Pool stock traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $375.14. The company had a trading volume of 176,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.43 and a 200 day moving average of $343.91. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $423.97.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pool Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pool
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.