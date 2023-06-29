Carderock Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,000. Pool comprises about 2.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Pool by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Pool by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pool by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pool Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $375.14. The company had a trading volume of 176,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.43 and a 200 day moving average of $343.91. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.