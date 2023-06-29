Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 471 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $131.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

