Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.14.

HSIC stock opened at $79.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.