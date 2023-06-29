Cardinal Capital Management Grows Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK stock opened at $39.62 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

