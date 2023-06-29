Cardinal Capital Management Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cardinal Capital Management cut its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $63.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $85.08.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 325.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

