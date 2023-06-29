Cardinal Capital Management Has $3.60 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in State Street by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after buying an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3,005.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 702,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,484,000 after buying an additional 679,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

State Street Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on STT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.21.

State Street stock opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.