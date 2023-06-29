Cardinal Capital Management Has $8.83 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises approximately 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.