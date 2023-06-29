Cardinal Capital Management Has $9.08 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 29.2% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.8% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 27,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $248.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

