Cardinal Capital Management Invests $2.38 Million in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,961 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after purchasing an additional 119,298 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,477,000 after buying an additional 548,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.61.
Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $195.98 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.45 and a 200 day moving average of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veeva Systems
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
- Cal-Maine Downgraded, Dividend Yield At Risk Or Value PLay?
- Analyst Upgrades Drive Old Dominion Freight Line 13.49% Higher
- Google Was Just Downgraded, But This Could Be A Good Thing
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.