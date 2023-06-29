Cardinal Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,302 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $700.03 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $563.82 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $760.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $759.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $816.00 to $789.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $857.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

