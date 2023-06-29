Cardinal Capital Management Makes New $534,000 Investment in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Cardinal Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of Phibro Animal Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,969,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,407,000 after buying an additional 47,513 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 476,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,194 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45,815 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

PAHC stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $541.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.61%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

