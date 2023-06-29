Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a growth of 1,752.5% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.
Carrefour Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Carrefour has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Carrefour Announces Dividend
Carrefour Company Profile
Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, childcare, and seasonal products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carrefour
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
- Cal-Maine Downgraded, Dividend Yield At Risk Or Value PLay?
- Analyst Upgrades Drive Old Dominion Freight Line 13.49% Higher
- Google Was Just Downgraded, But This Could Be A Good Thing
Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.