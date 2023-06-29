Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a growth of 1,752.5% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Carrefour Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Carrefour has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Carrefour Announces Dividend

Carrefour Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, childcare, and seasonal products.

