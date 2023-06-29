Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,034,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,402,000 after acquiring an additional 366,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,747 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,462,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,877 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $297,581,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,443. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.