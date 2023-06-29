Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Update

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the May 31st total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cavitation Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CVAT remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,773. Cavitation Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
About Cavitation Technologies
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cavitation Technologies
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.