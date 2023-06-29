Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Update

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the May 31st total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cavitation Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CVAT remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,773. Cavitation Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

About Cavitation Technologies

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company provides Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

