Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.72

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and traded as high as $18.99. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 29,150 shares traded.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

Insider Activity at Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $259,553.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,188,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,472,043.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 313,364 shares of company stock worth $5,836,634.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5,637.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 28,922 shares in the last quarter.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

