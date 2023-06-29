Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.72

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and traded as high as $18.99. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 29,150 shares.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Insider Transactions at Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $259,553.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,188,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,472,043.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 313,364 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,634 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5,637.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 28,922 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

