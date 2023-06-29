CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 12,270 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 1.4% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.09% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $46,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $937.37. 59,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $624.85 and a one year high of $964.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $923.68 and its 200 day moving average is $863.75.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.