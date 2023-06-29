CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 666,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,134,084. The company has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

