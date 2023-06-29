CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570,801. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

