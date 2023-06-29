CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,182 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTV traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.29. 618,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,160. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.77. The company has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.