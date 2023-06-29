CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 4,573 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,776 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.56. 1,564,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,330,429. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $74.87 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.