CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 11.9% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $328,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in General Dynamics by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.65. 149,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.31. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

