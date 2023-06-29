CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Trading Up 2.1%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU – Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.
CF Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Up 2.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90.
About CF Acquisition Corp. VI
CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.
