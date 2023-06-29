Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

