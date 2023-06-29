Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.70.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
See Also
