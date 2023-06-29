Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Update

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, an increase of 635.9% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39.

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

