Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,454 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $33,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $494,249.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,719.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,922 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $72.06 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

