Chicago Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

ZBRA opened at $283.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $365.97.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

