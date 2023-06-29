Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $224,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

ADP stock opened at $215.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.50 and its 200 day moving average is $223.63. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

