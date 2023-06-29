Chicago Capital LLC Has $38.35 Million Stock Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,416,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,851 shares during the quarter. QuinStreet comprises 1.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 4.49% of QuinStreet worth $38,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 29.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after buying an additional 729,471 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 566.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 427,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 180,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 162,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 121,897 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Insider Transactions at QuinStreet

In related news, Director Hillary B. Smith acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David J. Pauldine acquired 15,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $120,075.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hillary B. Smith acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuinStreet Trading Up 1.9 %

QNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research downgraded QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

QNST stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.66 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuinStreet

(Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.