Chicago Capital LLC Has $571,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,028 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $45.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,143 shares of company stock worth $6,047,399 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.