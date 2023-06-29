Chicago Capital LLC Has $75.77 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises 3.8% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Fair Isaac worth $75,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $810.86.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $787.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $389.83 and a 12-month high of $815.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $764.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $694.92.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.