Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Duke Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $89.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

