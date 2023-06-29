Chicago Capital LLC Sells 4,578 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Kornit Digital worth $14,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 29,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRNT opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $37.39.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

