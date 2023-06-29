Chicago Capital LLC Takes $396,000 Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 69,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $2,169,759.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,211,689.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xponential Fitness news, COO Ryan Junk sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $734,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,260.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 69,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $2,169,759.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,211,689.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,970 shares of company stock worth $13,388,422 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPOF. Robert W. Baird cut Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

XPOF stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

