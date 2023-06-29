China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Short Interest Down 75.9% in June

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the May 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLPXY traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,185. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.93. China Longyuan Power Group has a 52-week low of C$9.75 and a 52-week high of C$19.98.

China Longyuan Power Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.1348 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

About China Longyuan Power Group

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as photovoltaic, tidal, biomass, and geothermal.

