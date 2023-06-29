Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.4% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock traded up $3.09 on Thursday, reaching $188.01. The company had a trading volume of 768,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,347. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.43 and its 200 day moving average is $204.87. The company has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

